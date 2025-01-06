OSCAR PIASTRi and Lando Norris captured the 1-2 spots in qualifying on Saturday for the Formula One 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, giving McLaren dominance in the front row.

Piastri edged his teammate at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya by two-tenths of a second, the largest margin of the season, for the Sunday race.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull qualified third, followed by George Russell of Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

For Piastri, a four-time winner this season, this is his fourth pole.

“It’s going to be an interesting one tomorrow and I’m pretty glad I’m starting from pole,“ the 24-year-old Australian said. “It’s obviously a long run to Turn 1, so [I’ve] got to make sure I try and get a good start tomorrow.”

“But I’m very proud of the work done today and I’m starting in the best spot, so I can’t thank the team enough and hopefully we can have some fun tomorrow.”

Norris, of England, said his own errors led to his No. 2 position.

“Oscar drove very well. I think the pace is definitely there, just a couple of little mistakes,“ Norris, 25, said.

“I didn’t do it, and Oscar, like I said, was driving well all weekend so a good result for the team, a nice 1-2 and an interesting start for tomorrow.”

Piastri leads the driver standings with 161 points, followed by Norris (158) and Verstappen (136).

On the team side, McLaren has a huge advantage over Mercedes, 319 to 147 points.

Norris will be looking for his second victory in a row, having won last week in Monte Carlo.