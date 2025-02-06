KUALA LUMPUR: Menteris Besar and Chief Ministers took to their social media accounts to extend their congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration today

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that, on behalf of Bangsa Johor, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Sultan Ibrahim on His Majesty’s official birthday.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad prayed that His Majesty will remain steadfast in reigning over the people in this country fairly.

“Together with the entire Perak government administration personnel, I pray that His Majesty and Her Majesty (Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia) and the entire royal family will always be showered with Allah’s blessings and guidance as well as good health, prosperity and full of sovereignty,” he said.

Negeri Sembilan Menter Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, on behalf of the state government, prayed that Allah SWT will continue to shower blessings, good health, strength and wisdom upon His Majesty in protecting the people and the country.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof also extended his congratulations and prayed that His Majesty will be bestowed with strength and blessings to continue to reign on the throne with greatness, sovereignty and prosperity.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and the state government prayed that His Majesty and his family will always be showered with blessings and continued good health.

The Menteris Besar of Kedah, Perlis and Terengganu - Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Mohd Shukri Ramli and Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar respectively - also extended their congratulatory messages and best wishes to Sultan Ibrahim.

“May Allah SWT continue to bless His Majesty with good health and wisdom in protecting the country and the people. Daulat Tuanku,” said Muhammad Sanusi.

Ahmad Samsuri, on behalf of the government and people of Terengganu, prayed that Allah SWT blesses His Majesty.

Various ministries also took the opportunity to extend their congratulations on the official birthday of His Majesty via their social media accounts.

“Dirgahayu Tuanku,” the Communications Ministry posted on Facebook.

The Health Ministry, in a Facebook post, prayed that Their Majesties and the entire royal family will always be under Allah SWT’s protection and grace as well as have long lives and good health.

The Education Ministry, Youth and Sports Ministry, Works Ministry, Rural and Regional Development Ministry, Finance Ministry, Human Resources Ministry and Ministry of Plantation and Commodities also extended their congratulations to His Majesty.