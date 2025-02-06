KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Police have opened 12 investigation papers (IPs) over alleged phishing in a lucky draw contest.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the IPs were opened to investigate the 12 reports received in the district since January this year, involving losses totalling RM259,103.57.

He said the latest report was received yesterday, involving a 52-year-old female teacher who lost RM5,499, believed to have been after clicking on a lucky draw link on Facebook.

“The victim lodged a police report after finding her money in two bank accounts missing when she went to check with the banks concerned.

“Another report was also lodged yesterday by a 52-year-old female trader. She lost RM14,110 in three bank accounts after clicking on a link on a social media site,“ he said in a statement today.

As such, he reminded the public to be vigilant of such a scam and not to be easily influenced by quick profits or gains.

He said anyone with information regarding a fraud syndicate should contact the nearest police station or the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559.