Memphis Depay becomes Netherlands’ all-time top goalscorer in win

MEMPHIS DEPAY became the Netherlands’ all-time leading goalscorer with two crucial goals during their 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory against Lithuania on Sunday.

The Corinthians forward netted his 51st and 52nd international strikes to surpass Robin van Persie’s previous record of 50 goals for the national team.

Depay opened the scoring by converting a Cody Gakpo cutback before Quinten Timber doubled the Dutch advantage in the 33rd minute.

Lithuania staged a remarkable comeback with goals from Gvidas Gineitis and Edvinas Girdvainis before halftime despite their lowly world ranking of 143rd.

The record-breaking striker secured victory by heading home a Denzel Dumfries cross just after the hour mark in Kaunas.

This result moved Ronald Koeman’s team clear at the top of European qualifying Group G with 10 points from four matches.

The Netherlands now hold a three-point advantage over both Poland and Finland, who face each other later in the qualifying campaign.

Lithuania remain in fourth position with three points from their opening five group matches.

Group winners will qualify directly for next year’s World Cup finals in North America while runners-up must progress through a play-off phase.

Earlier on Sunday, Georgia defeated Bulgaria 3-0 in Tbilisi with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nika Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze in Group E action.

Spain face Turkey later in the same group while Germany and Belgium also feature in Sunday’s qualifying matches. – AFP