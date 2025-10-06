Mercedes boss Wolff pushes for Formula One return to South Korea

MERCEDES team principal Toto Wolff has called for Formula One to return to South Korea for an annual race after a 12-year absence.

The Mercedes team will conduct a show run in Yongin next week following George Russell’s victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

South Korea previously hosted four Formula One grands prix at Yeongam between 2010 and 2013.

Wolff believes the country’s technology-oriented population would embrace the modern Formula One product.

He described South Korea as a previously untapped market with strong potential for growth.

Formula One’s strongest demographic growth currently comes from young females aged 15 to 24.

These younger fans are particularly active on social media platforms according to Wolff.

South Korea’s high social media connectivity makes it an ideal market for Formula One’s expansion.

The sport currently features only three East Asian races in its 24-event calendar.

These Asian rounds include Singapore, Japan, and China as the region’s representation.

Formula One now hosts six races in the Americas and four in the Middle East.

Wolff acknowledged the need to balance commercial factors with long-term planning.

He identified East Asia as a significant blank spot in the current Formula One calendar.

The grid features minimal East Asian driver representation with only two competitors.

Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda and Thai driver Alex Albon currently represent the region.

Wolff emphasized that Formula One remains a purely meritocratic sport.

Driver development must begin at the grassroots level with karting programs.

He cited Michael Schumacher’s impact on German driver development as an example.

Young racers need heroes to inspire their motorsport participation according to Wolff.

Mercedes maintains strong Asian connections through its Petronas partnership.

The Malaysian national oil and gas company has been a long-term team partner.

Wolff expressed excitement about sustainable fuel development with Petronas.

New regulations will introduce 100% sustainable fuels next season.

Formula One aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The sustainable fuel project represents significant research and development investment.

This technology could eventually benefit high-performance road cars and aviation. - Reuters