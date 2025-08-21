Messi ruled out of Miami's Leagues Cup quarter-final v Tigres

LIONEL MESSI was ruled out of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup quarter-final against Tigres UANL on Wednesday, a day after coach Javier Mascherano revealed the Argentine superstar was still struggling with injury.

Messi, who has battled a “minor” muscle injury since a Leagues Cup group match against Necaxa on August 2, had returned to Miami’s lineup Saturday after a two-week absence, scoring a goal after coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

However the 38-year-old World Cup winner looked to be in physical discomfort during his second-half appearance, and he was not in the lineup announced before the clash in the cross-border club competition for teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga-MX.

Messi's absence is a blow to Miami's hopes of regaining the Leagues Cup title they won in 2023 during the Argentine icon's fairytale first season in Major League Soccer.

Mascherano predicted a stiff test against Tigres, the eight-time Mexican champions, describing them as “a team with a lot of offensive power.”

Miami's game with Tigres was one of four Leagues Cup quarter-finals set for Wednesday.

Mexico's Toluca face Orlando City before Los Angeles Galaxy host Pachuca, while the Seattle Sounders take on Puebla at home- AFP