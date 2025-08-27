Mexican boxer Chavez Jr returns to training after US deportation

MEXICAN boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has resumed training following his release from prison while awaiting trial for alleged cartel connections.

Video footage shared on social media from the Coliseo Boxing Club in Hermosillo showed the boxer training on a punching bag while wearing a gym-branded t-shirt.

“Thanks for your visit,“ the gym said in a post on Instagram.

“This is your home.”

The gym confirmed to Reuters that Chavez Jr was present at their facility on Monday afternoon.

Chavez Jr, the thirty nine year old son of legendary former world champion boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, was released from prison in northern Sonora state over the weekend.

A local judge ruled he could continue the legal process outside of detention.

Mexican prosecutors allege Chavez Jr acted as a henchman for the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, which Washington designated a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year.

His lawyers and family reject the accusations.

He is facing charges related to arms trafficking and organized crime, according to Mexico’s president.

The boxer was arrested shortly after losing a sold-out match to American influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

He was deported to Mexico, where he was arrested by local authorities and briefly jailed in Hermosillo. – Reuters