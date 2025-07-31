MFL confident fans will back Super League despite team changes

THE Malaysian Football League (MFL) has expressed confidence that fan support for the upcoming 2025/2026 Super League season will remain strong, even with the absence of several prominent teams from last season.

MFL acting chief executive officer Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd noted that pre-season match attendance indicates a positive trend. “I think the perception (that there will be less fan support) is due to the absence of Kedah, Sri Pahang and Perak, who are among the big names in the league. Some even think that we will lose fan support. But we can see that supporters still turn up at the stadiums to watch their teams play in pre-season matches. This is a positive development,“ he said.

The new season will begin on August 8 with the Charity Shield match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium. - Bernama