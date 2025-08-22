MFL launches campaign to reject bullying culture in Malaysian footbal

THE Malaysian Football League has launched its ‘We Reject Bullying Culture’ campaign as a proactive measure against the increasingly concerning bullying issue.

MFL expressed sadness and concern about bullying incidents causing both physical and deep emotional impacts on victims.

“As such, the MFL has taken the initiative as a sign of joint commitment to reject and tackle the bullying culture on and off the football field,” the league stated.

The organisation urged the entire football community including players, coaches, officials and fans to collectively support this anti-bullying effort.

“We urge the entire football community including players, coaches, officials and fans to support this effort together,” MFL emphasised in their social media announcement.

MFL specifically called for immediate action against bullying culture within Malaysian football starting from the present moment.

“Stop the culture of bullying from this moment on,” the league declared in their public statement.

The football governing body stressed that football must remain a platform promoting unity, love and mutual respect among all participants.

MFL reaffirmed football’s role as a unifying sport that should foster positive values rather than tolerate harmful behaviours.

This initiative addresses bullying concerns that have recently gained national attention due to their serious consequences.

The league’s statement acknowledged that some bullying incidents have unfortunately led to tragic fatalities.

MFL remains dedicated to protecting the wellbeing of all participants in Malaysian football. – Bernama