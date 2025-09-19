MFL suspends Sri Pahang, KDA, and Perak FC over withdrawal and licensing

THE Malaysian Football League has imposed significant penalties on Sri Pahang FC, Kedah Darul Aman FC, and Perak FC for competition withdrawal and licensing failures.

Sri Pahang FC has been suspended for one full season from the 2025-2026 season after withdrawing from all MFL-sanctioned competitions.

KDA FC and Perak FC each received two-season suspensions from all MFL competitions for failing to obtain the National License for 2025-2026.

The suspensions for KDA FC and Perak FC are effective immediately and will run through to the 2026-2027 season.

All three clubs have also been fined through the loss of their entitlement to merit-based revenue distribution after the 2024-2025 M-League season concludes.

These penalties were decided during the MFL’s 15th Board of Directors Meeting and are in accordance with the MFL Constitution.

The MFL confirmed in June that Sri Pahang would not participate in this season’s M-League despite having been granted the National License.

This withdrawal resulted in the Malaysia Super League being contested by only 13 clubs for the current season. – Bernama