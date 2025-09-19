Shielding seniors from scams and threats

Q: My widowed mother is still pretty independent but I worry about her being vulnerable to scam artists who victimise the elderly. How can I protect her against this kind of abuse?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: We have all heard the despicable horror stories. Help your mum learn to watch out for threats and recognise common types of fraud:

Identity theft: Identification numbers, such as MyKad, credit card, driver’s licence, phone, or bank account, can be stolen in various ways: from a lost wallet, discarded mail or receipts or even over the phone through convincing scams. If your mum uses a computer, install reliable anti-malware software to help protect her information.

Imposter scam: This scam involves criminals posing as a relative or old friend in trouble to trick you into sending money. Always verify before responding. Be extra cautious with calls or emails claiming to be from a bank or government agency asking for personal or banking details.

Home-maintenance fraud: Be cautious of prepaid services, such as cleaning, renovations or repairs, offered at unusually low prices. Scammers often take the money and disappear or use substandard materials. Always choose a licensed, reputable company. Check references and reviews, and insist on a written contract that clearly outlines the project scope, timeline and payment terms. It is also wise to avoid hiring anyone who solicits work door-to-door.

Telemarketing and social media fraud: Smooth-talking scammers may offer freebies or try to sell unnecessary goods and services. They often pressure you to act fast and pay by credit card, claiming the offer is “limited” or time-sensitive.

Contests, gambling and lotteries: Contests often lure seniors with promises of “guaranteed prizes” while gambling and lottery scammers frequently target the elderly.

Health and medical fraud: Simply put, never invest in health-care products or treatments without first consulting with a doctor or pharmacist.

Financial fraud: Investment fraud and pyramid schemes are all commonly aimed at elderly people. Make sure your mum has a comprehensive financial plan for her personal investments, insurance and estate. A reputable financial planner can help her put her affairs in order. Then it should be easy and automatic to say no to all solicitations.

If the unfortunate has happened – you or a senior loved one has fallen victim to a scam – it is important to lodge a police report, no matter the type of scam involved.

Q: Our daughter is almost 10, and I assumed the conversation about puberty was still a while away but now I’m not so sure. She is growing up so quickly. What should I know and when is the right time to start talking to her about it?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: There is some debate about why but there is no question that puberty is starting earlier in girls – sometimes as young as seven or eight. Puberty brings significant changes in physical development and body image, which can be frightening if she is unprepared.

That is why helping your daughter understand what to expect is key to building a healthy sense of self. From a practical standpoint, it is usually best if mum handles these conversations if possible. She has the personal experience to draw from and daughters tend to feel more comfortable with another female.

This means single dads may want to consider having a trusted family member help out or perhaps a woman who your daughter knows and respects.

This conversation takes a bit of preparation. Our organisation provides helpful resources on this topic.

The main thing is to connect with your daughter and reassure her that the coming changes are normal. Be positive and encouraging. Remember, even if your daughter has already entered into puberty, it is not too late to have an open conversation.

This is a great opportunity to reinforce that you are there to support and walk with her as she grows into womanhood.

This article is contributed by Focus on the Family Malaysia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and strengthening the family unit. It provides a myriad of programmes and resources, including professional counselling services, to the community. For more information, visit family.org.my.