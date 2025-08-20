Miami fearing Messi blow ahead of Leagues Cup quarter-finals

LIONEL MESSI is battling to be fit for Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup quarter-final clash against Mexican side Tigres UANL on Wednesday, head coach Javier Mascherano revealed.

Argentine superstar Messi, who has struggling with muscular problems since early August, trained separately from his team-mates on Tuesday as they prepared for their last-eight showdown with Tigres.

Messi, 38, returned to Miami’s line-up on Saturday after a two-week absence, scoring a goal after coming on a substitute in a 3-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

However the World Cup winner looked to be in physical discomfort during his second-half appearance, raising doubts about his fitness for Miami’s campaign in the Leagues Cup, the cross-border club competition for teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga-MX.

Miami coach Mascherano admitted on Tuesday that Messi’s fitness for the clash with Tigres was in doubt, but stopped short of ruling him out of contention.

“Leo didn’t train with the group; he trained separately,“ Mascherano told a press conference in Fort Lauderdale. “He felt uncomfortable during the 45 minutes he played (on Saturday). We’ll see how he’s doing during the day and tomorrow, but he’s not ruled out,“ Mascherano added.

“I can’t tell you today if he’ll play because it depends a lot on how he feels.”

Messi’s absence would be a blow to Miami’s hopes of regaining the Leagues Cup title they won in 2023 during the Argentine star’s fairytale first season in MLS.

Mascherano said Miami will face a stiff test against Tigres, the eight-time Mexican champions, describing them as “a team with a lot of offensive power.”

“The goal is to neutralise Tigres, be the protagonists, have the ball, and play the game at our pace,“ Mascherano noted.

“They’re a tough opponent, but we have the weapons to compete.”

Miami’s game with Tigres is one of four Leagues Cup quarter-finals set for Wednesday.

Mexico’s Toluca face Orlando City before Los Angeles Galaxy host Pachuca, while the Seattle Sounders take on Puebla at home. - AFP