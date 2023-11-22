Mick Schumacher to stay on as Mercedes F1 reserve driver

LONDON: Mick Schumacher (pix) will continue to provide back-up to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell after Mercedes confirmed on Wednesday that he will remain as the team’s reserve driver next year.

The 24-year-old German, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has been in the role since he lost his full-time seat on the Formula One grid after he was dropped by Haas following the 2022 season.

“Happy and grateful to be a reserve driver for Mercedes next year,“ said Schumacher. “It is good to stay connected with this great team in F1.”

Schumacher, who spent two seasons at Haas, starting 43 races and scoring points on just two occasions, will combine his Mercedes commitments with racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship next year.

Mercedes said: “Delighted to confirm that Mick Schumacher will retain his reserve driver role with the team for 2024.

“We’re excited to see Mick continue to contribute to our team alongside his new challenge in the FIA World Endurance Championship next season.” -AFP