Milunovic secures Perak Fc’s first home win, Sabah fall to PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak FC secured their first home victory of the Super League season after defeating Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC with a 1-0 win at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh tonight.

The victory propelled Perak to seventh place in the league, bringing their tally to 12 points from nine matches, just four points shy of third-placed Terengganu FC.

The decisive moment came in the second half, when Luka Milunovic scored the winning goal for Yusri Che Lah’s squad after a tense first half that ended scoreless.

In the second half, KL City had a golden opportunity to level the score, but Perak goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli made a brilliant save to deny Brendan Gan. Moments later, Milunovic found the net in the 62nd minute, expertly converting a cross from Muhammad Nur Azfar Fikri to seal the win.

In earlier action, PDRM FC celebrated their fourth victory in the Super League by edging Sabah FC 1-0 at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium.

After a goalless first half, both teams struggled to break the deadlock until PDRM’s import striker Ifedayo Olusegun scored the decisive goal in the 80th minute, securing three valuable points for his team.

PDRM are now in sixth place with 14 points from ten matches.