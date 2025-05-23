EDDIE Howe admits it would be a “huge disappointment” if Newcastle fail to seal qualification for the Champions League as he prepares his men for their final Premier League game of the season against Everton on Sunday.

Howe’s side know a win at St James’ Park would effectively guarantee a top-five finish.

Fourth-placed Newcastle, on 66 points, are ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa on goal difference, with seventh-placed Nottingham Forest a further point behind.

The Magpies are desperate to cap a memorable season by returning to the Champions League after a one-year absence.

Howe’s men have already ended a 56-year trophy drought by beating Liverpool in the League Cup final and a lucrative place in Europe’s elite club competition would be the icing on the cake.

“Football emotions swing so quickly. In that moment it will feel like a huge disappointment because we have been in there fighting for two-thirds of the season,“ Howe said on Friday.

“If we miss out it will be a tough one take. We know what we need to do and what we want to do. All our emotions are towards that.”

Asked if it was important for Saudi-owned Newcastle to play in the Champions League because of the financial rewards on offer, Howe said: “Everyone talks about finances and I understand why because that is important.

“But for us, it’s about wanting to play against the best teams in the best competition. To try to win those competitions, that is why you are competing in them.”

Newcastle’s hopes of beating Everton will be significantly improved if Sweden striker Alexander Isak returns from injury.

Isak missed last weekend’s defeat at Arsenal with a groin problem and Howe said he was unsure whether his leading scorer would be fit to face Everton.

“We’d love him to be fit and available for the game,“ Howe said. “He has to be free in his movement and everything because he’s that kind of player, he’s electric at his best. So let’s see.

“We’ll only play him if he’s fit to contribute, but at the moment he has an opportunity, potentially.”