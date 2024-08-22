Mission: Accomplished! Kristian wins 5,000m to complete hattrick of gold medals

KUCHING: Federal Territories (FT) runner Kristian Tung came to the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) with a plan: to win three gold medals.

He did just that when he ended his campaign by adding a third gold to his medal collection by winning the men’s 5,000-metre (m) event at the Sarawak Stadium here today.

Having bagged the 10,000m and 1,500m gold medals earlier, the United Kingdom-based 20-year-old powered his way to victory in the 5,000m in 15 minutes and 20.50 seconds (s).

Shawn Roshan Singh (15:27.37s) and Muhammad Farooq Muhammad Zubair Kanan (15:30.45s), both from Perak, came in second and third.

“I came in with a plan of winning three gold medals. It was a hard schedule because the 10,000m and 1,500m were on the same day, but I’m just really happy to take home three gold medals.

“I just want to say thank you to the coaches in KL for selecting me and having so much faith in me,” he said after his latest triumph.

On Tuesday (Aug 20), Kristian clinched two gold medals in one day when he won the 10,000m in 33:48.049s and the 1,500m in 4:04.62s.

Meanwhile, Penang’s Sriven Tan retained the gold medal in the men’s 10,000m race walk event by clocking 48:18.11s.

The 19-year-old, who had to settle for silver in the 20,000m race on Monday (Aug 19), was in his element today to pip his teammate Mohammad Aiman Haikal Sahrudin (48:23.69s) and FT’s Khor Jing Hong (48:54.29s).

“I feel so happy... overall, I’ve achieved my target of getting a gold in the 10,000m,” said Sriven, who is making his second SUKMA appearance.

In the women’s hammer final, Pahang’s Nurul Aiyani Mohamed Kamaluddin hurled her way to the gold medal with a throw of 44.28m, leaving Perlis’ Nur Salsabila Mohd Zamsairon (44.10m) and Sarawak’s Ailenna Thipong Laga (42.04m) to take silver and bronze.