Mohamad Aniq shatters own national record en route to winning gold medal in Fiji

NATIONAL weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan created a sensation when he not only won the men’s 61 kilogram (kg) gold but also broke his own national record at the 2024 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Suva, Fiji, today.

In the championship that took place at the Vodafone Arena, Mohamad Aniq succeeded in lifting a total weight of 298kg thus surpassing the national record of 297kg that he had set when finishing fourth at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, last month.

The silver medal was won by Morea Baru from Papua New Guinea with a total weight of 265kg while the bronze went to Mohamad Aniq’s teammate, Mohammad Amin Hakimi Mohd Shukry, who lifted a total weight of 243kg.

Meanwhile, another weightlifter from the country, Muhammad Rahimi Sulaiman also had a successful outing in the championships when he clinched the men’s 55kg gold with an overall lift of 228kg, beating his rival A. Maharajan from India who managed (217kg) for the silver while another Indian, Dabulal Hembrom took the bronze with (202kg).

The championships which started today and ends on Sept 21, will feature 210 participants from 25 countries.