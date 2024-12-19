SHAH ALAM: The state government has distributed RM26.5 million to 825 schools of different categories as part of this year’s Selangor School Aid Programme.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the assistance under the Iltizam Selangor Penyayang programme was aimed at repairing school infrastructure to provide a safe and conducive teaching and learning environment for both teachers and students.

He added that the assistance was extended to a range of schools, including sekolah agama rakyat, sekolah kebangsaan, sekolah menengah kebangsaan, sekolah jenis kebangsaan cina, sekolah jenis kebangsaan tamil, Chinese private high schools, as well as sekolah menengah jenis kebangsaan and missionary schools.

“RM26.5 million has been distributed to 825 schools that have had their applications approved and processed entirely online through the website https://www.selangorpenyayang.com/,” he told reporters after the aid handover programme at Dewan Raja Muda Musa here today.

Amirudin explained that the slight delay in the distribution of assistance was due to changes in the aid components this time.

Following that, Amirudin said the state government would expedite next year’s aid process, with the funds expected to be distributed in June and July, and applications opening on Jan 15.