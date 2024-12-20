Technology one of core aspects of National Water Transformation Plan 2040

CYBERJAYA: Technology will be one of the core aspects of the National Water Transformation Plan 2040 (AIR 2040).

Malaysian Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Santiago said there are several dimensions in water transformation with technology as one of the cores alongside awareness and tariffs.

“This morning, we held a commission members’ meeting where we made a decision to incorporate technology – how to address problems and how we can energise the water sector through technology. This is something we are currently working on,” he told SunBiz on the sidelines of the soft launch of SPAN’s New Water Security & Conservation Campaign yesterday.

He said a committee will be established to study how to energise the water sector through technology.

“Technology is part of the AIR 2040 initiative by Petra. Petra just launched it .... it’s already in progress. However, it takes time to evaluate its impact,” he added.

Charles said the launch of AIR 2040 by Petra (Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry) represents a strategic initiative to transform the national water sector towards sustainability and long-term resilience. “This plan aims to position the water sector not only as a key driver of economic development but also as a safeguard against future challenges such as climate change and increasing water demand.”

Charles said water awareness is also one of the core aspects of AIR 2040.

At the event, SPAN launched its short video competition as part of the introduction of its latest communication campaign, WaterWise, which is aimed at raising awareness about water security and sustainability for the youth.

Charles said the aim is to foster awareness and create inspiration through the power of visuals.

“In a world increasingly dominated by digital media, visuals play a crucial role in delivering impactful messages. A creative short video can not only capture attention but also evoke emotions, spark conversations, and drive behavioural change. With just one click, the message of water conservation can reach millions of people, transcending age and background,” he said.

WaterWise focuses on four core pillars.

Sustainability: Educating the public on the importance of responsible water use to ensure planetary and generational health;

Preservation: Highlighting the need for individual responsibility to reduce water wastage and protect water as a shared, finite resource;

Advocacy: Fostering collaboration with NGOs, industries, and communities to drive change in water conservation practices; and

Nurture: Empowering the younger generation to become water champions through creative programmes and education.

Charles called on young people to use their creativity as a force for change because this generation represents the leaders of tomorrow. He said every video they create has the potential to shift society’s perspective on water usage, drive behavioural change, and safeguard this vital resource for future generations.

“It is hoped that this competition will serve as a catalyst for a broader water conservation movement involving all Malaysians. With the support of strategic partners, educational institutions, and the media, the campaign’s message will be amplified to spark meaningful dialogue and foster a strong culture of water sustainability,” he added.