Mohamed Salah slams UEFA for ignoring Palestinian footballer’s death in Gaza

EGYPTIAN football icon Mohamed Salah has condemned UEFA for failing to acknowledge how Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obaid was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Al-Obaid, nicknamed the “Palestinian Pele,“ died on Wednesday while waiting for humanitarian aid amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive.

UEFA’s tribute post stated, “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obaid, the ‘Palestinian Pele.’

A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times,“ but omitted details of his death.

Salah responded sharply, asking, “Can you tell us how, where and why he died?”

Palestinian officials report over 800 athletes have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s offensive began on 7 October 2023.

Al-Obaid, 41, was among the latest victims, dying while queuing for aid under a heavily criticised Israeli and US-backed distribution system.

The UN states at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed since 27 May while seeking food, as Israel restricts other aid groups from entering Gaza.

The Palestinian Football Association confirmed al-Obaid’s death, calling him a “martyr” killed by occupation forces.

A father of five, al-Obaid played 24 matches for Palestine’s national team, scoring twice, and was regarded as one of its greatest players. – Bernama-Anadolu