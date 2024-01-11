Motorcycling-MotoGP riders against staging race in flood-hit Valencia

MOTOGP riders on Thursday said it would be unethical to stage the season's final race in Valencia, with six-times champion Marc Marquez saying funds needed to go to people devastated by floods instead of being spent on repairs for the event.

At least 95 people have been killed in flooding has also affected the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, which hosts the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix, with pictures and videos on social media showing extensive damage to approach roads for the venue.

MotoGP said the circuit itself was in good condition, adding that they were committed to holding the race on the scheduled date.

“Ethically speaking, I don’t think it should be held. Now (the organisers) have to meet and decide, but (if it were up to me) I would have already decided,“ Gresini Racing’s Marquez told reporters.

ALSO READ: Ex-bike champ Rossi relishes ‘honour’ of taking on Le Mans on four wheels

“There would have to be another race, one to close the championship, but somewhere else. The only idea that would make sense would be if all the proceeds (from the event) went to the families (affected)...

“As a Spaniard it is very difficult to see these images. We know that the area around the circuit has been badly damaged, but it doesn’t make sense to spend money on repairing that. Resources should go to helping people.”

Reuters has approached MotoGP organisers Dorna Sports for comment.

The season-ending race will likely decide the outcome of the championship, with the tussle between Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin and Ducati's two-times champion Francesco Bagnaia set to go down to the wire.

Martin is on 453 points heading into the season's penultimate race in Malaysia this week, while Bagnaia is second in the standings on 436.

ALSO READ: Bagnaia tops final day of 2024 Sepang winter test

Championship leader Martin urged Dorna Sports to take a call on the race as soon as possible, adding: “Valencia will be difficult.

“Even if the track is solved and everything is good, it’s a difficult situation in terms of respecting the people there. I think the best option will be to race elsewhere.”

Bagnaia said he was also uncertain about staging the race in Valencia.

“Racing there is like a party, it’s a moment to enjoy.” he said. “Knowing the situation right now, that’s not correct.

“We have always been super respectful of what’s happening around the world. It could be wrong, to race there. If it was my choice, I would prefer not to race there. What Dorna will decide will be good, but I think we have many more options we can try.”