IPO-bound MM Computer Systems group poised to benefit from Budget 2026 digital push

KUALA LUMPUR: MM Computer Systems Bhd, together with its subsidiaries Micro Technology Solution Sdn Bhd (MTS) and SMIND Sdn Bhd (SMIND), sees strong alignment between Malaysia’s recently tabled Budget 2026 and the group’s core capabilities in IT infrastructure and networking solutions, cybersecurity solutions, as well as IT outsourcing services.

In a statement, the company said the RM470 billion national budget, Malaysia’s largest to date, underscores the government’s emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) development, cybersecurity enhancement, SME digitalisation, and education technology infrastructure, amongst others, all areas in which MMCS has built operational expertise and market presence.

Under the AI and cybersecurity development, MM Computer Systems noted that the Budget 2026 introduces a 50% additional tax deduction for SMEs on expenditure related to AI and cybersecurity training endorsed by the MyMahir National Council for Industry (NAICI), alongside an RM18 million allocation to strengthen the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO).

These initiatives align with MM Computer Systems’ ongoing efforts to expand its AI-ready IT infrastructure, networking and cybersecurity solutions capabilities, supported by its partnerships with global technology leaders such as Dell Technologies and Trend Micro.

Touching on cybersecurity strengthening and digital sovereignty, MM Computer Systems said the government’s measures to strengthen cybersecurity resilience are reflected in the continued role of the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) as the central coordination body for national digital security, the RM30 million allocation to CyberSecurity Malaysia and the establishment of the Cyber Security and Cryptology Development Centre (CSCDC) to advance national capabilities in cryptographic technology and post-quantum cybersecurity.

MM Computer Systems views this as a strategic opportunity to collaborate with public- and private-sector entities in enhancing Malaysia’s digital defence ecosystem.

Thirdly, on SME digitalisation MM Computer Systems said initiatives to accelerate SME transformation through a suite of digitalisation funds and grants, such as the SME Technology Transformation Fund (RM400 million) and Technology Adoption Fund (TECHAD) (RM300 million) under SME Bank as well as SME Digital Matching Grant (RM50 million) by Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) are designed to facilitate SME automation and digital adoption.

MM Computer Systems’ end-to-end IT infrastructure and outsourcing capabilities are well-suited to serve this segment as businesses modernise their operations.

Lastly, on digitalisation of higher education, the group noted that the government’s commitment to enhancing cloud computing and network infrastructure across public universities presents further opportunities for MM Computer Systems, with a combined allocation of RM401 million for the development and upgrading of infrastructure, expansion of Wi-Fi access, and replacement of ageing equipment in public universities, polytechnics and community colleges.

This includes the continuation of the Malaysia Research and Education Network (MYREN) project (RM75 million) to upgrade broadband capacity, and the Digital First Higher Education initiative (RM84.6 million) aimed at digitalising teaching and learning, expanding cloud computing adoption, and modernising campus LAN and Wi-Fi systems.

These initiatives enable MM Computer Systems to leverage its extensive experience in network modernisation and campus digitalisation projects to support Malaysia’s higher education transformation.

“These measures present both revenue growth potential and strategic initiatives for MM Computer Systems as the group continues to position itself to capture new opportunities in line with the latest technological trends and to strengthen its role in Malaysia’s digital economy.

“The group plans to leverage these policy tailwinds as part of its broader growth strategy, following the submission of its draft prospectus to Bursa Malaysia in connection with its proposed listing on the ACE Market,“ the company said.