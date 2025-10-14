Over 2,000 media personnel expected at 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are expected to draw over 2,000 media personnel, reflecting strong regional and international interest.

Head of the ASEAN 2025 Main Logistics Secretariat Raja Saifful Ridzuwan Raja Kamaruddin said applications have been received from more than 2,100 media personnel representing 150 organisations from over 20 countries.

“We expect the number to increase as ASEAN member states, along with dialogue, sectoral and development partners, request additional media personnel to cover the upcoming summit,“ he told Bernama.

The total number of media practitioners attending could reach nearly 3,000 as registrations continue.

Raja Saifful said Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025, anchored in principles of inclusivity and sustainability, has further drawn global attention and engagement.

As of Monday, 1,386 media applications had been approved, comprising 260 official media, 942 foreign media and more than 200 local media representatives.

Over 700 applicants with discrepancies in their submissions are completing their registration process.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had earlier stated the summit is expected to be among the largest in the history of the regional bloc.

The inclusion of Timor-Leste as an ASEAN member state marks another historic milestone for the regional bloc after many years without new membership.

“Another major attraction would be the presence of high-profile leaders – heads of state and government from dialogue partners and guests of the Chair,“ Raja Saifful said.

The International Media Centre has been fully set up to cater for the large number of media representatives covering the ASEAN Summit.

The centre is equipped with high-speed internet, workstations and live broadcast feeds, supported by a dedicated team to assist with accreditation, logistics and information services.

Security remains a top priority for media movement during the summit at KLCC, though the secretariat aims not to restrict media from carrying out their duties.

Further discussions will be held with the Royal Malaysia Police to coordinate media movement and ensure smooth operations throughout the summit.

The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will be held from October 26 to 28, marking the culmination of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025.

United States President Donald Trump, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are among the world leaders expected to attend.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said a total of 84 outcome documents are expected to be issued at the upcoming summit. – Bernama