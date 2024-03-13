Motorsports: Damok to feature for BSH Racing Team at ARRC 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: National rider Syarifuddin Azman (pix) will continue to feature in the world of motorsports by participating in the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC) race this season.

This was confirmed through the official statement of Idemitsu Boon Siew Honda (BSH) Racing Team today, ending speculation over the future of Syarifuddin - known as ‘Damok - who is no longer competing in the Moto3 class of the World Motorcycle Championship (MotoGP).

Syarifuddin will compete in the AP 250cc class with his teammate, Md Irfan Haykal.

In the meantime, Md Zaqhwan Zaidi will continue to perform in the premier ASB1000 class with the new Honda CBR1000RRR 2024 machine, while Md Helmi Azman and Azroy Hakeem Anuar will perform in the SS600cc class with the Honda CBR600RR.

The opening round of the ARRC will take place from March 15-17 at the Chang International Circuit, Thailand.

BSH’s managing director and chief executive officer, Mitsuharu Funase, said his side had set high targets for the upcoming season.

“We aim to emerge as the overall champions of the SS600 class. Our riders have experience and high fighting spirit while Syarifuddin in the AP250 class promises consistent action,“ he said.