Mourinho’s Chelsea return ends in defeat as Benfica lose 1-0

BENFICA manager Jose Mourinho suffered defeat on his emotional return to Chelsea as Richard Rios’ own-goal secured a 1-0 Champions League victory for the Blues on Tuesday.

Rios’ first-half blunder at Stamford Bridge shattered Mourinho’s hopes of victory against the club where he achieved his greatest managerial success.

The Portuguese coach had transformed Chelsea into a European superpower alongside former owner Roman Abramovich after his 2004 appointment.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles among seven major trophies across two spells in charge of the west London club.

The 62-year-old’s managerial star has faded during a decade without league title success but his homecoming remained a box office occasion.

Mourinho began the season at Fenerbahce before his August dismissal and subsequent return to former club Benfica this month.

Stamford Bridge holds cherished memories of Mourinho’s past glories but has become an unhappy hunting ground since his departure.

He has failed to win any of his seven visits with Manchester United, Tottenham and now Benfica since leaving Chelsea for the second time in 2015.

Mourinho’s sole victory in the away dugout came with Inter Milan back in 2010 during his illustrious career.

The experienced manager took encouragement from Benfica’s battling performance despite the disappointing result.

Mourinho stated that this defeat could mark a fresh start for his team following their stable display.

He acknowledged the difficulties facing any team that changes coaches mid-season but believed they deserved a draw.

Mourinho had confidently predicted a warm reception from Chelsea supporters during his pre-match comments.

The former manager described himself as “always a Blue” and the “biggest” in club history while confirming he still owns a house near Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans fulfilled his prediction by loudly chanting his name throughout the match while rising in applause.

This affectionate welcome inspired a strong start from Benfica as Vangelis Pavlidis forced Robert Sanchez into an early save.

Sanchez made another crucial stop when he pushed Dodi Lukebakio’s powerful drive onto the near post.

Chelsea rode their luck before taking an 18th-minute lead through Rios’ unfortunate intervention.

Pedro Neto found Alejandro Garnacho inside the Benfica area before the Argentinian’s cross triggered a panicked clearance.

Rios diverted the ball high into his own net from close range under pressure from the Chelsea attack.

Mourinho demonstrated leadership by intervening when Benfica fans threw missiles at Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez.

The former Chelsea manager marched down the touchline gesturing for supporters to stop targeting his former player.

Mourinho’s intervention succeeded in halting the missile throwing but Chelsea continued to create chances.

Tyrique George should have doubled Chelsea’s lead just before half-time when he shot wide from an excellent position.

Benfica showed greater purpose after the interval but lacked the cutting edge required for an equaliser.

Even Joao Pedro’s late red card for a high boot on Leandro Barreiro couldn’t prevent Mourinho’s frustrating defeat.

The loss marked the first of Mourinho’s second spell at Benfica while providing welcome relief for Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea had lost three of their previous four games against Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Brighton.

Those defeats had raised questions about Maresca’s ability to elevate Chelsea to the next level.

Maresca has led Chelsea to UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup glory since taking charge last year.

Mourinho had dismissively diminished both those achievements during his pre-match comments.

This victory represented Chelsea’s fourth win in nine games across all competitions this season.

Maresca praised his team’s defensive effort and expressed satisfaction with their clean sheet performance.

He acknowledged the need for defensive improvement after conceding too many goals in recent matches. – AFP