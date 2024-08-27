MSN hopes Malaysian riders will spring surprises in LTDL 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (MSN) hopes that Malaysian riders competing in Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2024 will be able to spring surprises when the race kicks off on Sept 29.

MSN Director-General Abdul Rashid Yaakub said he is optimistic that local riders will be able to put up stiff competition in the prestigious race, although he acknowledged that the challengers this time have their own strengths.

“Maybe (we can create a title-winning surprise), but we must remember that the teams out there are also very strong. If we win, that would be great. It would show the progress of our riders, but the teams we invite are at the highest level, competing in the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and so on.

“So, our team’s preparations need to be at the highest level. We hope that we have another rider who can achieve success. Not just winning the polka dot jersey (King of the Mountains) but, if possible, overall champion (Yellow Jersey)... although it might be very difficult,“ he told reporters yesterday.

Malaysian rider Muhammad Nur Aiman Zariff made history by winning the King of the Mountains title in 2020 and 2022.

Malaysia has also claimed the Sprint King title through Anuar Manan in 2010 and the Best Asian Rider title through Adiq Husainie Othman in 2016.

However, last year’s edition saw Nur Aiman unable to defend his King of the Mountains title, which was claimed by Tudor Pro Cycling Team rider from Switzerland, Simon Pellaud.

LTdL 2024 will see a total of 22 teams participating, including three WorldTeam-status teams - Astana Qazaqstan, EF Education-Easypost and Team DSM Firmenich Postnl.

The 1,190-kilometre race will begin in Langkawi for the first stage, followed by the second stage from Arau to Butterworth, Taiping to Cameron Highlands (stage 3), Kuala Kubu Baru to Bentong (stage 4), Kuala Lumpur to Melaka (stage 5), Batu Pahat to Kulai (stage 6), Miri to Bintulu (stage 7), and Bintulu (stage 8).