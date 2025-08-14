Muaythai, petanque and silambam debut in SUKMA 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Three optional sports—muaythai, petanque, and silambam—will make their debut in the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Selangor.

The decision was finalised during a special meeting of the SUKMA Supreme Committee.

The National Sports Council (NSC) confirmed the addition in a statement today.

The meeting was attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Sarawak’s Minister of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Also present were Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and state sports officials.

Selangor State Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Exco Mohd Najwan Halimi proposed the inclusion of the three sports.

The SUKMA Supreme Committee unanimously approved the proposal.

With the addition, SUKMA 2026 will feature 30 compulsory and seven optional sports.

No further proposals for additional sports will be considered.

SUKMA 2026 is scheduled from 15 to 24 August across nine Selangor districts.

Hannah Yeoh revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is exploring a ‘Non-SUKMA Games’ initiative.

This event would cater to sports not selected for SUKMA.

The new model is expected to launch after SUKMA Kelantan 2028.

The initiative aims to sustain athlete development without straining government resources. - Bernama