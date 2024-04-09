Muhammad Nazmi determined to ‘Go All Out’ for LA 2028

NATIONAL athlete Muhammad Nazmi Nasri is determined to push himself even harder to secure his spot at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles (LA 2028) and set his sights on winning gold.

Although disappointed to return empty-handed from his debut at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Muhammad Nazmi is resolute in making the most of his time to realise his next big dream.

The reigning world champion finished fifth in the men’s long jump event T37 (physical disability) at the Stade de France yesterday, with his best leap recorded at 6.00 metres on his second attempt.

“My performance at Paris 2024 was not up to my expectations, but I did my best, and that’s Allah’s will.

“God willing, at LA 2028, I’m going to give it my all and aim for gold,” he told Bernama.

The gold medal in the event was claimed by Argentina’s Brian Lionel Impellizzeri with a jump of 6.42m, while silver went to Samson Opiyo of Kenya (6.20m) and bronze was secured by Mateus Evangelista Cardoso of Brazil (6.20m).

This result also saw the 21-year-old athlete fall short of his personal best of 6.13m, which he achieved at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan last May.

Muhammad Nazmi, who was born with Erb’s palsy, resulting in a smaller and weaker left side of his body, also hopes to build his physical endurance, increase his speed and refine his jumping technique to push his limits in the future.

Despite feeling nervous at Paris 2024, he relished the valuable experience gained, which he believes will help him mature and better manage pressure in future competitions and sporting events.

When asked about his next target, the Johor-born athlete said he is focused on defending the gold medal he won in Kobe at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.