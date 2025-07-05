Terengganu Hockey Team to train in Melbourne for MHL prep

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) will camp for eight days in Melbourne, Australia from Oct 1 to play a series of friendly matches.

Terengganu Hockey Association (PHT) patron Saiful Azmi Suhaili said it was in preparation for the new season of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) next year.

He said his team had received an invitation to participate in the International Hockey Cup Melbourne 2025 tournament with teams from India, Japan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Singapore and several other countries.

“THT are very honoured to be invited to the International Hockey Cup Melbourne 2025 which will be held at the Melbourne Sports Centre Parkville from Oct 1-8.

“We will use this opportunity for THT to test our strength, build compatibility and strengthen the team’s tactics before the MHL competition begins,” he said when contacted today.

Saiful Azmi said THT always makes thorough preparations in advance to maintain their position as one of the country’s elite teams.

According to him, with strategic planning and strong cooperation from various parties including the state government and sponsors, THT are confident of being able to produce more new talents and continue the team’s dominance in the national hockey arena.

THT achieved remarkable success this year when they won the championship treble by winning the Charity Cup (Shield), MHL and TNB Cup.