Muhammad Shah Firdaus urges young cyclists to rise to the challenge

ISKANDAR PUTERI: National track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom hopes that the country’s young athletes will increase their confidence levels and step up to take his place as the country’s second rider, after it has become official that Datuk Azizulhasni Awang will not be competing at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus, 29, said several young athletes were capable of taking on the responsibility, but they needed to work hard to stand out.

“When it comes to naming the second rider, I can’t mention anyone because every current rider is very competitive.

“They are strong, but perhaps lacking in confidence... like previously, I was always with Datuk Azizulhasni in the finals... so (after this), we will see who will shine next.

“I joined the elite team in 2014, so it has been a long time competing with seniors, and it has taught me the value of teamwork. I hope these young athletes will step up in future competitions,” he told reporters at the sponsors’ introduction ceremony for the Maybank Cycling Series Johor 2024 here today.

He was responding to a question regarding young cyclists seen as capable of becoming the country’s next top riders.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shah Firdaus welcomed the Maybank Cycling Series Johor race, which he believed would help showcase the talents of cyclists in the country.

He also hoped for more races and competitions to be held in the country to develop more promising riders.

“We have many cyclists in Malaysia... but the opportunities to race are fewer compared to abroad. So, after this, I hope more companies will organise races in an effort to develop a cycling culture in the country,” he said.

The Maybank Cycling Series Johor 2024 is set to see over 3,000 cycling enthusiasts from 30 countries competing in Iskandar Puteri tomorrow.

The race is divided into two categories: Road Race (120km) and Fellowship Ride (60km).