Arsenal complete signing of Christian Norgaard from Brentford

ARSENAL have completed the signing of midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford, PA Media/dpa reported.

The Denmark international, 31, has signed a contract with the Gunners which the PA news agency understands could run until 2028.

Norgaard’s initial expected £10 million (US$13.6 million) move to the Emirates Stadium also has the potential for £5 million worth of performance-related add-ons.

Norgaard leaves the Bees having made almost 200 appearances since since signing from Fiorentina six years ago, going on to help Thomas Frank’s side win promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Arsenal – who finished runners-up in the Premier League last season for the third year in a row – have already strengthened the squad this summer with the signing of Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Chelsea.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is confident Norgaard can help reinforce his midfield options further, having seen Thomas Partey’s contract expire and Jorginho also leave the club earlier this month.

“We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal,” said Arteta. “He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.

“Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”

Arsenal are also thought to be closing in on the signing of Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

The 27-year-old is expected to move to the Emirates in a deal which could be worth in the region of £70 million.