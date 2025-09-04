Nagelsmann backs Wirtz to shine at Liverpool despite slow start

GERMANY coach Julian Nagelsmann has expressed confidence that new Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz will return to his best form despite a quiet beginning to his Premier League career.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window for 125 million euros plus performance-related bonuses.

The 22-year-old midfielder has yet to make a significant impact despite Liverpool winning their opening three matches of the season.

Nagelsmann described Wirtz as a key player for the German national team during a press conference ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

The coach acknowledged that Wirtz has not been incredibly dominant in his early appearances for Liverpool.

Nagelsmann emphasized that Wirtz needs time to adjust to his new environment at the Premier League club.

He pointed out that Liverpool have spent substantial money assembling their top-quality squad where individual players do not always stand out.

The Germany manager stressed that the overall team structure should function effectively rather than focusing on individual performances.

Nagelsmann stated that adapting to a new culture, league, stadium, and club naturally requires additional time for any player.

He predicted that Wirtz will play some great games for Liverpool while contributing goals and assists.

The coach added that Wirtz could begin demonstrating his quality during Germany’s upcoming international match.

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich commented on the Premier League’s financial attraction for Bundesliga players.

Kimmich noted that several Bundesliga stars moved to England during the summer transfer window.

Four of the top five most expensive transfers this summer involved players leaving German clubs.

The Bayern Munich midfielder admitted that players feel torn about the financial differences between leagues.

Kimmich stated that players cannot fully grasp or influence the transfer market dynamics.

He highlighted the significant financial resources available to English clubs through ownership and television revenue.

The Germany captain remarked that Premier League clubs apparently can access substantial funds very easily. – AFP