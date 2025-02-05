KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) today explained the decision of the independent First Instance Body (FIB) to extend the National Licence application period in accordance with the provisions outlined in the MFL Club Licensing Regulations 2024/2025 season.

In a statement today, the MFL informed that the FIB committee appreciates the commitment of clubs that have completed the document submission process in the AFC CLAS (Club Licensing Administration System) licensing system before or on the original deadline of April 30.

However, the governing body of the Malaysian League (Liga-M) clarified that, following written requests from several clubs, the FIB has granted an extension of the deadline to May 10.

“The decision for this extension was made based on the authority granted to FIB under the MFL Club Licensing Regulations 2024, Article 7, 8(a).

“With this extension, MFL hopes that the clubs involved can upload their documents no later than the new deadline, which is before or by (or on) May 10, 2025,“ the statement read.

According to MFL, Article 7, 8(a) of the 2024 MFL Club Licensing Regulations states that “The decision-making bodies must operate according to the principles of natural justice and must, at a minimum, regulate the following standards: deadlines (e.g. submission deadline, etc.);” while also considering the specific circumstances of each application and case submitted.

Last Wednesday, the FIB agreed to grant clubs additional time to complete all required documents for the 2024/2025 Club Licensing Cycle for the National Licence within the AFC CLAS licensing system.