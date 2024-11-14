NATIONAL badminton pair Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin delivered a thrilling performance at the Kumamoto Masters, advancing to the quarter-finals after a stunning upset over Indonesia’s seventh-seeded duo Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari.

In a closely contested match, Hoo and Cheng claimed victory in three sets, 21-18, 24-22, 21-10, showcasing their skill and resilience.

Previously, the mixed doubles pair defeated Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami-Sayaka Hobara 21-18, 21-19.

Their next challenge awaits in the form of Thailand’s new pairing, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran, who narrowly edged out the Netherlands-Denmark team of Robin Tabeling and Alexandra Boje with scores of 21-12, 17-21, 21-19.

The upcoming quarter-final match promises to be another high-stakes encounter as both pairs vie for a spot in the tournament’s semi-finals.