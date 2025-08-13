Negeri Sembilan coach reflects on JDT defeat with optimism

NEGERI SEMBILAN FC head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil found encouragement in his team’s performance despite a 3-5 defeat to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the Super League.

He praised his players for their strong commitment during the match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

However, he acknowledged JDT’s superior strength and tactical discipline as key factors in the loss.

“We faced pressure from a very mature side who played with high quality and discipline,” he said in a post-match press conference.

Mohd Nidzam noted that set-piece situations, particularly corner kicks, exposed defensive frailties that need improvement.

Despite the result, he urged his team to stay positive and focus on scoring in upcoming fixtures.

“This is not easy, but we hope to take positives and continue rectifying our weaknesses,” he added.

He emphasised the need for better tactical awareness and defensive organisation moving forward.

Negeri Sembilan will now shift their attention to the FA Cup, leveraging home advantage as a key strength.

The coach called for patience and continued support from fans and stakeholders.

The match saw Negeri Sembilan take an early lead with goals from Joseph Esso and Jovan Motika.

JDT fought back with a goal in the 38th minute before securing a 5-3 victory. - Bernama