Netherlands beat Finland 4-0 to close in on World Cup qualification

MEMPHIS Depay extended his all-time Netherlands scoring record during a comfortable 4-0 victory over Finland in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The win keeps the Dutch comfortably atop Group G with 16 points from six matches.

Donyell Malen opened the scoring at the Johan Cruyff Arena with an eighth-minute strike.

Virgil van Dijk then powered home a header nine minutes later from a Depay free-kick.

Depay converted a 38th-minute penalty to bring his international goal tally to 54.

Cody Gakpo completed the scoring with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area six minutes from fulltime.

The Netherlands can secure qualification with an away win against Poland in their next fixture on November 14.

Following criticism of their performance in Thursday’s 4-0 win over Malta, the Dutch started aggressively on Sunday.

Malen’s quick one-two with Depay allowed him to strike home superbly inside the opening 10 minutes.

Van Dijk’s headed goal marked his 11th for the national team as he celebrates ten years of international service.

Jurrien Timber struck the crossbar shortly before a handball decision gave Depay his penalty chance.

The 31-year-old Depay has now scored in six of his last seven international appearances.

The Dutch lost some intensity after second-half substitutions but remained completely untroubled.

Gakpo’s late powerful finish from distance provided a fitting conclusion to a dominant display.

“It was a good game from start to end with good goals,“ captain Van Dijk told NOS television.

“We were good on the ball and in the end dominant,“ he added. – Reuters