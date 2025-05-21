TWO iconic names who once brought glory to Malaysia on the Olympic stage are making their mark in sports once again, this time on a smaller but no less competitive court: pickleball.

Former national badminton player and Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Chan Peng Soon, along with Malaysian hockey legend Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi, are now active participants in the fast-growing sport gaining popularity across the country.

Pickleball, a hybrid of badminton, tennis and table tennis, has become a compelling alternative for retired athletes who still possess the competitive spirit.

Since announcing his retirement from professional badminton last year, Peng Soon admitted that his passion for racquet sports has never waned.

Encouraged by friends, he took up pickleball in June last year and has since embraced it as a new hobby.

To test his skills, Peng Soon has competed in several local tournaments and quickly recognised the sport’s growth potential in Malaysia.

In response, he opened a pickleball centre in Subang Jaya last year under his badminton academy.

“I saw pickleball becoming a trend — that’s why I grabbed the opportunity to open a dedicated pickleball facility.

“I believe the sport has huge potential, so I’m doing my part to support its development in Malaysia,” he said,” he said, adding that the centre houses 18 courts with rental starting at RM50 per hour.

Meanwhile, Mirnawan shared that he was introduced to pickleball by his wife, Datin Noorah Mokhsin, who regularly plays with friends.

Since picking up the sport in May last year, the former national hockey captain has become an avid player, training four to five times a week.

“Pickleball offers a fresh, enjoyable experience. What makes it even more special is how it brings people together, regardless of background,” he said.

He recalled teaming up with national women’s football captain Steffi Sarge Kaur in a local tournament, a testament to the sport’s inclusive and friendly community.

The former national team hockey captain who represented Malaysia in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, Mirnawan is no stranger to competition, having already won several local pickleball tournaments with his team.

“The feeling of competing again brings back memories of representing the country, the nerves, the pressure but also the excitement,” he said.

The 53-year-old sports icon also revealed plans to open a pickleball centre in Selangor soon to meet the growing demand for facilities.