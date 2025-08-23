Newcastle face lose-lose situation in Alexander Isak transfer saga

NEWCASTLE UNITED manager Eddie Howe has described the club’s position in the Alexander Isak transfer saga as a lose-lose situation.

Howe stated that Newcastle cannot emerge as winners regardless of how the stand-off with their star striker ultimately resolves itself.

The Swedish international publicly expressed his desire to leave Tyneside this week amid strong interest from Liverpool.

Newcastle responded with an official statement denying Isak’s claims that the club had broken promises made to the player.

Reports indicate that Newcastle had promised Isak an improved contract but delayed due to financial sustainability regulations.

Liverpool have reportedly seen a £110 million bid rejected with Newcastle holding out for a British record £150 million.

The 25-year-old striker will not feature when the two clubs meet in the Premier League on Monday.

“I think it is a lose-lose situation to a degree for us because I don’t think we can come out of this winning in any situation” said Howe at his pre-match press conference.

“That is why I have said all summer, it is a difficult situation for the club to manage.”

Howe praised Isak’s contributions to the club while acknowledging the unfortunate nature of the current situation.

“We love Alex in the sense of what he has done for this football club since he has been here, what he has contributed, what he has given, how professional he’s been and this has just been an unfortunate few months that looks like it is coming to an end.”

The Newcastle manager indicated the situation would resolve quickly with the transfer window closing on September 1.

“And it will come to an end pretty quickly and then we can focus on the football again.”

Howe left the door open for Isak’s reintegration should a transfer fail to materialise before the deadline.

“Alex is a fantastic player, he’s a good person, a good character and a good lad,“ Howe added.

“If Alex wanted to come back and play for us the players would welcome him.”

Newcastle’s search for striking replacements has complicated the potential sale of their prized asset.

The club has targeted Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen after failed moves for several other forwards. – AFP