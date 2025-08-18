Newcastle sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa for £39m

NEWCASTLE United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old becomes the club’s fourth summer signing after agreeing to a long-term deal.

British media reports indicate the transfer fee was £39 million, with potential add-ons worth £4 million.

Ramsey progressed through Villa’s academy and made 167 senior appearances for the club.

Despite a hamstring injury last season, he featured in 46 matches, including 10 Champions League games.

Newcastle edged Villa for a Champions League spot last season before their opening-day 0-0 draw.

Ramsey was absent from Villa’s squad for the weekend fixture.

“It’s been a mad two or three days, but I’m really happy to be here,“ Ramsey said on Newcastle’s website.

The Magpies have also signed Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, and Malick Thiaw this summer.

Alexander Isak was left out of Newcastle’s squad amid transfer speculation linking him to Liverpool.

Eddie Howe described the summer as “stressful” but praised Ramsey’s arrival.

“Jacob is another fantastic addition to our squad,“ Howe said.

Ramsey was part of England’s U21 European Championship-winning squad in 2023. - AFP