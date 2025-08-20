Malaysia needs 100,000 more engineers – Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is currently facing a shortage of approximately 100,000 engineers to meet the country’s development needs, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the current number of registered engineers has yet to achieve the ideal ratio of one engineer for every 100 Malaysians.

“At present, we have only 200,000 registered engineers, and we still need about 100,000 more to meet demand,” he said after officiating the 2025 National Engineering Convention (NEC 2025) here today.

Nanta highlighted that efforts to address this shortage are already underway, particularly through the enhancement of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

“I welcome the announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to expand TVET programmes, with a target of 60,000 participants. We are confident this initiative will help us meet the 100,000 engineer target soon,“ he added.

He also stressed the importance of retaining engineering graduates within the field, noting the challenge of attracting them to other sectors due to higher starting salaries.

“We do not want engineering graduates to switch careers. The government is exploring ways to ensure they remain motivated and committed to pursuing engineering careers,” Nanta said.

The Ministry of Works (KKR) is examining strategies to make the engineering profession more appealing, including creating an environment that offers better job prospects for graduates.

On the recent motorcycle accident on Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari here, Nanta added that the incident occurred in an area under the responsibility of the state government and its appointed concessionaire.

“If the accident was caused by road damage, I urge the concessionaire to take swift action to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he said.

A report by Infrasel Sdn Bhd and the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR) indicated that the accident took place near a housing project, where road conditions had become sandy.

As an immediate measure, the concessionaire is undertaking cleaning operations and will soon begin road grading to ensure the safety of the route. - Bernama