Neymar explains heated fan confrontation after Santos defeat

NEYMAR admitted struggling to control his emotions after a heated exchange with a fan following Santos’ 2-1 loss to Internacional. The incident occurred after his late goal was disallowed, deepening the club’s relegation fears in Brazil’s Serie A.

The 33-year-old forward, who rejoined Santos this year, confronted a supporter at Vila Belmiro stadium after the match. Videos showed Neymar visibly upset before being led away by a teammate.

“In the heat of the moment, it is difficult to control your feelings when you are unfairly offended,“ Neymar wrote on Instagram. He clarified that while he accepts criticism over his performance, insults crossed the line.

Santos had trailed by two goals before Álvaro Martín Barreal scored in stoppage time. Neymar believed he had equalised three minutes later, but the referee ruled his shot did not cross the line, sparking outrage among fans.

Currently 17th in the league, Santos face relegation if they remain in the bottom four. Neymar’s return has been marred by injuries, a red card, and a COVID-19 infection.

“Santos is one of my greatest passions,“ he said. “I will run, fight, shout, and even argue if necessary to get Santos where it deserves to be.” - Reuters