Nidzam Jamil appointed as new head coach of Selangor FC

KUALA LUMPUR: Interim coach of Selangor FC Nidzam Jamil today was officially announced as the new head coach of the club for the 2024/25 season scheduled to begin in May.

In the club’s statement today, Selangor FC’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon said that Nidzam is the right candidate to lead the Red Giants squad based on his record and extensive experience in the local football arena.

“We have made a detailed and collective assessment, and observed the capabilities demonstrated by Nidzam during his tenure as assistant coach in previous seasons.

“Nidzam has extensive experience in Malaysian football, understands the culture and direction of the club, and is very familiar with the Selangor players. For us, he is the right person to fill this vacancy and lead Selangor’s challenge for the 2024/25 season,“ he said.

At the same time, he said the management is proud and delighted to announce Nidzam as the new head coach.

“Hopefully, with this appointment and confidence, Nidzam Jamil can prove his abilities as a respected head coach in Malaysia and also on the Asian stage with Selangor,“ he said.

Born and raised in Kajang, Nidzam wore the Selangor jersey from 2000 to 2004.

Among the achievements of the 43-year-old former Felda United FC manager as a player with Selangor were winning the FA Cup in 2001 and the Charity Shield, as well as the Malaysia Cup in 2002.

Nidzam previously served as Selangor’s assistant coach to Michael Feichtenbeiner in the 2022 season before being appointed as interim manager in the same year and returning as assistant coach the following season after the arrival of Tan Cheng Hoe.

Last month, he was announced again as interim coach after Cheng Hoe left the team to coach a club in Thailand.

In addition to competing in the Malaysian League (M-League), Selangor, who emerged as runners-up in the 2023 Super League, will also compete in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2 (ACL 2) for the 2024/25 season.