No.1 Scheffler well back as pal Burns fights for US Open title

TOP-RANKED Scottie Scheffler finds himself in a new position at a golf major, struggling well back while his pal Sam Burns battles for the US Open crown.

Scheffler won his third major title at last month’s PGA Championship and has won three of his past four starts after a 2024 season that brought nine wins, including Paris Olympic gold.

Burns, who has known Scheffler since they were teens, often travels and shares a rental house with his world number one buddy, but hasn’t had the same success.

Burns has not won since taking his fifth career PGA Tour title in 2023 at the WGC Match Play. His best major finish in 20 major starts was sharing ninth at last year’s US Open.

Scheffler fired a level-par 70 in Saturday’s third round at Oakmont to stand on four-over 214, finishing even as Burns was fighting fellow American J.J. Spaun for the lead.

Scheffler knew what the routine would be when they got back to their house ahead of the final round, as they have done it so many times before.

“Sam’s going to tee off at 3:30, get off the golf course at 8, he’s going to come talk to (reporters), go do his therapy and I might be in bed by the time he gets home. I mean, really,“ Scheffler said.

“The conversation in the morning, we just hang out. There will be two little kids running around. There’s nothing crazy. There’s not much to say.

“Sam has been preparing for moments like this for a long time and he has put himself in position to win the golf tournament and he’s going to go out tomorrow and try and execute.

“At the end of the day all he’s going to do is just go out there and do his best and that’s what I’m going to try to do tomorrow as well.”

One thing Scheffler has noticed is the consistency Burns has built around himself with his team and the trust level they have.

“In terms of just your development as a player and a person, I think that consistency with the people around you is really important,“ Scheffler said.

“Sam has got a coach (Brad Pullin) that he has had for a long time, and you look at something like yesterday me getting frustrated on the range with my coach, and Sam has definitely been in that position before.

“It’s just one of those deals. When you have the trust between people that you’re almost like a family, you’ve worked together for so long, I think that’s how his team feels as well.”

Still a chance

Two-time Masters champion Scheffler hasn’t given up on taking the title, but he is realistic about his chances.

“I’ve been battling out there and still have a chance, albeit an outside chance, but still a chance,“ Scheffler said.

“I put myself in this position. It’s not the position I want to be in, but I’ve done a good job of hanging in there and staying in the tournament.

When he left the course, Scheffler was seven strokes off the pace.

“Do I feel like I’m out of the tournament? No. Do I wish I played a little bit better today? Yeah. Of course,“ he said. “Play better. Hit some fairways. Hit some greens. Hole a few putts.”

“I was battling hard. A good job of battling, but hopefully tomorrow will be a little bit more free than a battle.”