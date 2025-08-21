Fahmi Fadzil extends condolences on passing of RTM producer Azizi Harun

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family of the late Azizi Harun, a producer at the International Unit, Current Affairs Division, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), who died this evening.

Fahmi said he was deeply saddened upon receiving news of Azizi’s passing, describing him as a highly dedicated individual in discharging his duties.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Azizi.”

“May Allah SWT forgive his sins and place his soul among the righteous,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Also extending his condolences was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, who described Azizi’s passing as a great loss to the country’s broadcasting fraternity.

“I personally knew the late Azizi during last year’s haj, where he served as a media officer in the Holy Land.”

“I saw for myself his sincerity, his strong dedication to his work and the friendly demeanour that made him well-loved by many,” he said.

He also prayed that Azizi’s family would be granted patience, strength, and perseverance during this trying time.

It is learnt that Azizi, 55, breathed his last at 7.57 pm at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), following his collapse while at a volleyball match at the Sports Complex, Angkasapuri Kota Media.

He leaves behind a wife, two sons and two daughters, aged between 10 and 30. - Bernama