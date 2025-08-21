Penang pig farmers warned against permit misuse to curb ASF spread

TASEK GELUGOR: Pig farmers and traders in Penang, particularly those operating in Kampung Selamat, have received a stern reminder regarding the proper use of Movement Permission Accounts.

Penang Veterinary Services Department director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab emphasised that permit transfers using other farm names are strictly prohibited.

She stated that moving sick or ASF-positive pigs to slaughterhouses is also forbidden.

Such actions violate the law and create significant risks for spreading ASF infections to other farms and regions.

Infected pigs are currently under control, and authorities hope to prevent further spread.

JPVPP has intensified enforcement and monitoring activities at slaughterhouses throughout the state.

Continuous surveillance efforts are underway to ensure other farms remain free from African Swine Fever.

Four farms in Kampung Selamat have tested positive for ASF according to official confirmation.

Additionally, twenty-one pig samples collected from slaughterhouses have returned positive results for the disease.

Investigations and sampling revealed that all farms linked to positive slaughterhouse cases tested negative at the farm level.

One Kampung Selamat farm represented the sole exception to this finding.

Pigs confirmed positive at that particular farm displayed no symptoms or clinical signs of ASF.

The entire herd underwent a fourteen-day quarantine period as a precautionary measure.

Repeat testing following quarantine returned negative results for African Swine Fever.

The number of ASF-positive farms therefore remains at four confirmed locations.

Three hundred fifty-one pigs have died on these affected farms since the outbreak began.

One thousand seven hundred nine pigs have been culled using CO₂ gas across all four positive farms.

On July 12, three pig farms in Kampung Selamat received confirmation of ASF infections.

Laboratory tests conducted by the Northern Region Veterinary Laboratory confirmed these cases.

Two of these initial farms experienced high mortality rates before the outbreak spread.

Another farm received confirmation of infection on July 27, bringing the total to four.

Kampung Selamat contains sixty-three pig farms operating within the area.

These farms collectively maintain approximately one hundred twenty thousand hogs. - Bernama