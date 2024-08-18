No Yee-Sy feat as Xin Ying fights back for women’s singles squash gold

KUCHING: Sabah squash player Yee Xin Ying showed tremendous fighting spirit to claw her way back from the brink of defeat and clinch the women’s singles gold medal at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) today.

Xin Ying took to the court knowing the final would be tough as she was up against national teammate K. Sehveetrraa of Kedah, and so it turned out to be as the Sabahan lost the first two sets before pulling off a 9-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 victory at the Sarawak Squash Centre here.

Xin Ying, who hails from Sandakan, described the final as “very tough” because she had to take on Sehveetrraa.

“Overall, the game was really tough because I’ve been training with her (Sehveetrraa) for years.

“She knows my game and I know hers. We know each other really well, so it was hard for us to play each other,” she said.

Yesterday, Xin Ying turned giantkiller when she stunned national champion Aira Azman in the semi-finals.

In today’s bronze medal playoff, Aira had to come back from a set down to beat J Yasshmita of Negeri Sembilan 9-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-5.

The men’s singles final proved to be just as dramatic when national player Joachim Chuah, representing Federal Territories, was pushed all the way by Negeri Sembilan’s C. Ameeshenraj before prevailing 11-4, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 13-11.

Perak’s Low Wa Sern settled for bronze after defeating Kelantan’s Muhammad Amir Amirul Azhar 11-4, 11-8, 12-10.