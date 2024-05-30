NORWICH have appointed Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new head coach, the English second-tier club said Thursday.

Thorup, 35, has signed a three-year contract at Carrow Road after the Canaries agreed a compensation package with Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland.

Former Norwich manager David Wagner was sacked less than 24 hours after his side lost 4-0 to Leeds in the second leg of the Championship play-offs, thereby missing out on a Premier League play-off final at Wembley.

“I’m excited, I hope that the supporters are excited as well,“ Thorup told Norwich’s website. “I hope that we can create something together, it’s so important that they are proud of the team.

“I feel the connection with the people, the club and the city. Everyone I have met with so far is so humble, nice and easy-going.”

Thorup added: “I have my ideas and I have my principles in the way that we are going to play, but I am also here to listen to some of the good stuff that has already been done.

“I have to make sure that I am very clear that this is something that we do together and everyone has to have that feeling.”

Thorup took over at Nordsjaelland in January 2023 and then steered them to a second-place finish that season as the club secured a spot in the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League.

And in his first full season in charge this term, he took them to the group stage of the European competition, with Nordsjaelland also finishing fourth in the Superliga table.

Thorup will be joined at Carrow Road by assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm, most recently in charge of Swedish top-flight side IFK Norrkoping.

