Novak Djokovic confirms return at Shanghai Masters in October

NOVAK DJOKOVIC will return to competitive tennis at the Shanghai Masters next month.

The tournament organisers confirmed this will be his first appearance since his semi-final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

The Serbian star has won the Shanghai Masters four times previously.

He is set to make his 14th main-draw appearance at the event as he aims for a strong finish to the season.

Djokovic has been unable to win a Grand Slam title this year, with world number one Alcaraz and number two Jannik Sinner claiming the major honours.

The tournament announced his return with a post on social media stating, “He’s back. Our four-time champ, @DjokerNole will return to Shanghai this year.”

The 24-time major winner has found it challenging to overcome the new leading duo in men’s tennis over the past two seasons.

Following his US Open exit, Djokovic noted that best-of-three set matches offer him a better chance of success.

The 38-year-old reached the final in Shanghai last year but lost in straight sets to Jannik Sinner.

This year’s Shanghai Masters tournament is scheduled to run from October 1 to October 12. – Reuters