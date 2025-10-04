Nur Aiman ends Malaysia’s five-year podium drought at Le Tour de Langkawi

NATIONAL cyclist Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli of the Terengganu Cycling Team ended Malaysia’s five-year podium drought at the Le Tour de Langkawi by finishing second in Stage Seven today.

The 26-year-old secured his finish in his home state of Johor before thousands of local supporters and his family at the finish line.

He completed the gruelling 214.9 kilometre challenge from Melaka to Medini.

The Johor native launched a solo breakaway in the last 32 kilometres before being caught by Great Britain’s Zeb Kyffin with 10 kilometres left.

Kyffin crossed the finish line first in the last 400 metres, beating Muhammad Nur Aiman by just two seconds.

Muhammad Nur Aiman expressed pride that his mother came to watch the race, which she rarely does.

He really wanted to win today because he was racing in Johor.

He thanked the people of Johor for their support and his team TSG for the second place finish.

Nur Aiman’s success also saw him crowned the best ASEAN rider for Stage Seven.

The last Malaysian cyclist to reach the podium at LTdL was Mohamed Harrif Salleh in 2020.

Another national cyclist Muhammad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil also performed excellently by finishing among the top 10. – Bernama