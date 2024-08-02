Nur Dhabitah-Yan Yee also miss out on Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: National divers Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Wendy Ng Yan Yee have also missed out on a place in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after finishing ninth in the women’s 3-metre (m) platform synchronised event at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar today.

In the final held at the Hamad Aquatics Centre, Nur Dhabitah-Yan Yee began disastrously to collect just 44.40 points.

They failed to improve their diving techniques in the next four dives and could only accumulate a total of 258.30 points to finish ninth.

As expected, China’s Chang Yani-Chen Yiwen (323.43 points) clinched gold, followed by Australia’s Smith Anabelle-Keeney Maddison (300.45 points) and Great Britain Harper’s Yasmin-Mew Jensen Scarlett (281.70 points).

Nur Dhabitah-Yan Yee needed to finish among the top four to book a ticket to the world’s biggest multi-sports Games in Paris.

Earlier today, Nur Dhabitah and national diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong also missed out on a ticket to Paris after finishing the women’s 10m platform synchronised event in 12th position.–Bernama